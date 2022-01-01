Go
The Paisley Pig Gastropub

Come in and enjoy!

1642 S Shore dr

Popular Items

Pub Fries$10.00
Smoked Brisket Burger$16.00
BYOP$13.00
8.99 Pepperoni Pizza$8.99
Pub Burger$14.00
Paisley Pig$15.00
Quinoa Power Bowl$15.00
Cheesesticks$7.99
7.99 Cheese Pizza$7.99
Don't Get Saucy with Me$19.00
1642 S Shore dr

holland MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Playa Tacos + Tequila

Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Kin Coffee and Craft House

Cozy little coffee shop on the north side of Holland Michigan, near the lakeshore.

Crust 54 South Washington

We serve authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza as well as a Hand-Tossed Stone Fired Thin Crust in a family friendly atmosphere. We have great gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well.

Crust 54 Downtown Holland

We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!

