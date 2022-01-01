The Palace
Come in and enjoy!
1920 9th St NW #basement
Location
1920 9th St NW #basement
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Causa
Bienvenido Causa! Causa is a Peruvian Fine Dining destination from Chef Carlos Delgado, and Glendon Hartley and Chad Spangler from Service bar. Causa will feature fresh ceviche, whole fish preparations, wood grilled anticucho, and an exploration of Peruvian coastal and Andes cuisine.
Find refreshment in an extensive cocktail list, sample from one of America's largest pisco libraries, or enjoy a respectable menu of fun natural & South American wines.
Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC.
Located in the Shaw neighborhood, Dacha is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, local meads and ciders, draft cocktails and an array of carefully curated wines. Our seasonal food menus are inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens with an eye for local sourcing and farm-to-table authenticity. We are both dog and family friendly. All are welcome at Dacha Beer Garden!
Kinship & Métier
Come in and enjoy!
Espita & Ghostburger
A modern Oaxacan restaurant and mezcal bar