Go
Toast

The Pancake House Family Diner

THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009.
The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food.
In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1182 E Powell Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro Pancake (1)$4.99
Side of Meat
The Works$13.49
3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
#3 Combo$10.99
2 Eggs any style & choice of protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$11.99
2 eggs any style, bread & lightly fried beef topped with sausage gravy, and hashbrowns
#4 Combo$11.99
2 Eggs any style, hash browns, breakfast protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast
Country Skillet$11.99
Home fries topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs any style
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)$10.49
Belgian Waffle$7.99
Build Your Own 1-2 Items$11.99
3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 1 or 2 ingredients, and your choice of cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

1182 E Powell Rd

Lewis Center OH

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Spires Social Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston