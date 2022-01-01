Go
The Pancake House Family Diner

THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009.
The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food.
In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

129 W Schrock Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Veggie Omelette$12.99
3 Eggs omelette, with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheese
Meat Lovers$12.99
3 Eggs omelette, with bacon, ham, and sausage link slices, and your choice of cheese
#3 Combo$10.99
2 Eggs any style, breakfast protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast
The Works$13.49
3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
#4 Combo$11.99
Side of Meat
Nutella & Bananas Crepes$11.99
Three warm crepes filled with Nutella and hand-cut banana. Topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate drizzle and our Homemade Vanilla Gelato.
#2 Combo$9.99
2 Eggs any style and hash browns + pancakes or french toast or bread toast
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
129 W Schrock Rd

Westerville OH

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
