Go
Toast

The Pancake House & Grill

Family owned and operated for over 50 years. Located in Norfolk, Virginia at Wards Corner. Family friendly. Kids welcome! Everything cooked to order. Homemade lunch specials Monday through Friday. Try us out!!!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

7633 Granby Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (3038 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$9.99
French Fries$3.29
Cowboy Omelette$13.49
Pancake House Original French Toast$7.99
1 Egg$1.59
Texas Special$19.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7633 Granby Street

Norfolk VA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Style Steaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tealux Cafe

No reviews yet

Leave you feeling refreshed!

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabor Caribeño

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston