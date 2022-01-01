The Paper Canoe
waterfront dinning serving costal cuisine with a French influence
1564 Duck Rd
Location
1564 Duck Rd
Southern Shores NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
