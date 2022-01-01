Go
Toast

The Paramount Beacon Hill

Since 1937 the Paramount restaurant has been a long-standing Boston favorite, evoking the history and character of Beacon Hill. Ours is a comfortable bistro serving three meals a day to both local and visitor, the kind of spot where you can begin the day with a spanish omelette and end the night with a sirloin steak.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Charles St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2373 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

44 Charles St

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper Crust - Beacon Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

Cobblestones

No reviews yet

A local eatery focusing on fresh meals to dine in or to take out in a friendly warm environment. We can't wait to serve you.

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

The original Upper Crust location exudes the charm and warmth of Beacon Hill’s lantern-lined streets and passageways. Nestled in one of Boston’s most well-known historical areas, Charles Street was the perfect choice for when Upper Crust founder Jordan Tobins began this award-winning company. The original shop became and instant hit and it wasn’t long before the rest of Boston came calling.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 723-9600

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston