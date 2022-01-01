The Paramount Beacon Hill
Since 1937 the Paramount restaurant has been a long-standing Boston favorite, evoking the history and character of Beacon Hill. Ours is a comfortable bistro serving three meals a day to both local and visitor, the kind of spot where you can begin the day with a spanish omelette and end the night with a sirloin steak.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
44 Charles St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
44 Charles St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Upper Crust - Beacon Hill
Come in and enjoy!
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS
Cobblestones
A local eatery focusing on fresh meals to dine in or to take out in a friendly warm environment. We can't wait to serve you.
Upper Crust
The original Upper Crust location exudes the charm and warmth of Beacon Hill’s lantern-lined streets and passageways. Nestled in one of Boston’s most well-known historical areas, Charles Street was the perfect choice for when Upper Crust founder Jordan Tobins began this award-winning company. The original shop became and instant hit and it wasn’t long before the rest of Boston came calling.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 723-9600