The Paramount South Boston
The Paramount is in the heart of Southie on East Broadway offering dine in, take out & delivery everyday. We don't believe in keeping brunch to just the weekend so we serve it 7 days a week until 4:30pm. At night we transform into an intimate, candle lit setting offering a wide variety of menu items as well as daily specials.
667 East Broadway
Location
Boston MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
