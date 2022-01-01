Go
COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$14.00
Tomato, Mint, Cucumber, Feta, Bell Pepper, Olive, White Balsamic
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$26.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Waffle, Cole Slaw and Lemon
BEET SALAD$15.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
SAUTEED SPICY BRUSSELS$7.00
TARTARE$19.00
Cornichons, Shallot, Zaatar, Caper Berry, Lemon & Fried Potato
STREET CORN$11.00
Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Lime, Garlic Aioli and Chili Spice
CORNMEAL FRIED FISH$18.00
Green Tomato & Corn Chow Chow, Lemon, Mustard Aioli
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
COOKIES$9.00
Three warm double chocolate chunk cookies
FRIED SHRIMP TACOS$14.00
Roasted Poblano & Pineapple Salsa, Lime, & Avocado Creme

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100

PALM BEACH GARDENS FL

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
