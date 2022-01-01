The Parched Pug
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
1590 S Milwaukee Ave, Suite 100, Libertyville IL 60048
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
From Aisha’s Kitchen - 905 Hawthorn Ctr
No Reviews
905 Hawthorn Ctr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
A H Management Group - Rust-Oleum
No Reviews
11 E Hawthorne Parkway Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurant