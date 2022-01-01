The Parish
SEAFOOD
427 E Commerce st.
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Hernando MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
