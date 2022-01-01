Go
Toast

The Parish

SEAFOOD

427 E Commerce st.

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music

Location

427 E Commerce st.

Hernando MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beans & Leaves

No reviews yet

Stop for a Sip, Stay for a Cup.

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

You've been Sauced by Will Smith

No reviews yet

A reaturaunt that has mastered traditional mainstays, with an added accent!
Come in and enjoy!

OB Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston