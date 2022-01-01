Go
The Parish

Scratch Southern style cuisine and cocktails influenced by several states including Louisiana, Texas and Arizona.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

6453 N Oracle Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2701 reviews)

Popular Items

Cast Iron Cornbread$8.00
Blue cornbread made with local honey & cinnamon, served with bourbon butter; Vegetarian
Hushpuppies$6.00
Sweet and spicy orbs of deep fried perfection; Vegetarian
Backyard Burger$15.00
100% ground Angus chuck with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle
Beer Battered Catfish$16.00
Abita beer batter, Mississippi catfish, hand cut fries, Crystal hot sauce, tartar sauce
Drunken Angel$26.00
Burgendy angel hair, shrimp, crawfish, lobster broth, saffron, red pepper cream sauce, fresh parmesan
The Parish Burger$17.00
Our award winning signaure burger with blue cheese, bacon, red onion marmelade, Dijion mustard
Guedry's Gumbo$17.00
Chicken, Andouille sausage, rice, husphpuppies
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Creole BBQ cream sauce, fried white cheddar grits, collard greens
Bacon Popcorn$7.00
Additive, slightly buttered and impossible to eat just one; Gluten Free
Black & Blue Brussels$9.00
Candied pecans, cilantro, tossed in house-made black & blueberry hot sauce; Glueten Free/Vegetarian
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6453 N Oracle Rd

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
