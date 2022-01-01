The Parish
Scratch Southern style cuisine and cocktails influenced by several states including Louisiana, Texas and Arizona.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
6453 N Oracle Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6453 N Oracle Rd
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
An American restaurant and diner in Tucson, AZ. Serving American comfort food, juicy burgers, delicious milkshakes and ice-cream sundaes in a retro diner setting and vintage restaurant ambiance
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
For over 30 years, we’ve been part of the Tucson community. Locally owned and operated, we give back to our community with donations, sponsorship, and support. We stand behind our product every day and we are here to make sure you are absolutely satisfied with your experience.
Every day we chop vegetables, make dough, and grate our cheese. Every order is made fresh to your specifications, because we care. We look forward to the next 30 years, and the 30 after that, and we look forward to seeing you every time you walk through our door.
Beyond Bread - Northwest
Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0164
Nothing Bundt Cakes