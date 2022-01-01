Parish Diner
Come in and enjoy!!
2401 Paris Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2401 Paris Road
Chalmette LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brewster's
Food - Fun - Spirits
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
French Press Coffee
Locally owned gourmet coffeehouse. Hot, iced, frozen, drinks of all kinds. Sandwiches, wraps, pastries, and crepes on Sunday!
Gerald's Burgers & Donuts
Where the burgers & donuts are made
hot n fresh everyday. Come on in enjoy, we are all family here!