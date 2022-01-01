Go
The Parlay

American gastropub serving modern cuisine of handcrafted recipes, a unique selection of craft cocktails, & a diverse beer & wine selection.

1245 S. Price Rd. #1

Popular Items

Steak Bites$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
Taco Platter$13.00
Asian Ahi Tuna Salad$17.00
Parlay Burger$16.00
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
Grilled Wings$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
Turkey Club Sandwich$13.00
Cheese Burger$14.00
Fish and Chips$15.00
Egg Rolls$10.00
Choose your favorite:
SOUTHWEST
cajun chicken | black beans | pico de gallo cheddar jack cheese | chipotle ranch
KOREAN PORK BELLY
grilled pork belly | cilantro | sriracha aioli lemon-grass pickled cucumbers | wasabi crema
PESTO
grilled chicken | mozzarella | house made pesto alfredo sauce
Location

1245 S. Price Rd. #1

Chandler AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am
