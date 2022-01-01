Go
The Parlor

Wood-Fired Pizza, Small Plates & Good Times!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

14 Cedar Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, olive oil, basil, fresh parm
Sauseeze$20.00
pecorino fonduta, housemade sausage, pistachio pesto, stracciatella
Ceasar Salad$15.00
housemade tater tot croûtons, everything spice, creamy anchovy dressing
The Lemonator$18.00
Cured lemons, mozzarella, basil, fresh parm, lemon oil
That Griddle Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, potato bun, butter lettuce, happy sauce
comes with fries
Bianca$17.00
mozzarella, ricotta, fresh parm, chili honey
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
fried, rice crispies, parmigiano, chili honey
Roni Roni Roni$19.00
tiny pepperoni, mozzarella, pomodoro, fresh parm, basil
Shroomz2x$20.00
wild mixed mushrooms, bescamella, cacciota al tartuffo
The Balls$19.00
pomodoro, meatballs, basil, parm
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
