The Parlor - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
7250 Melrose Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7250 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ruam Mitr
Come in and enjoy!
Ronan
Come in and enjoy!
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!