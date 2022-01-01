Go
Toast
  • /
  • Danville
  • /
  • The Parthenon Greek-American Eats

The Parthenon Greek-American Eats

Fresh Greek and American foods. Come in and enjoy!

1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Platter$13.95
A pile of thin-sliced gyro meat served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad and a toasted pita.
Baklava$4.95
A traditional Greek recipe of ground nuts and honey between sheets of flakey phyllo.
Chicken Souvlaki$8.95
2 skewers of chicken souvlaki rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.
Large Greek Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.
Greek Nachos$8.95
Freshly Fried pita chips layered with gyro meat, green onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese, served with feisty feta spread or beer cheese.
Falafel (4)$4.95
Souvlaki Platter$13.95
Your choice of chicken or pork souvlaki (2 skewers) served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.
Gyro Special$9.99
Classic Gyro served with Hand-Cut French fries and a can of soda or bottle of water.
Classic Gyro$8.95
Classic Gyro made with lamb and beef rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.
Falafel Platter$13.95
4 pieces homemade falafel served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.
See full menu

Location

1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32

Danville KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Early Bird

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Hub Coffee House and Cafe. We're a one-of-a-kind coffee shop in Danville, Kentucky where people from all walks of life can enjoy great food and drinks, fun, and fellowship!
In addition to our wide variety of teas, coffees, and espresso drinks, we are also proud to offer an extensive food menu.
We look forward to seeing you soon!

Cerulean at the Bluebird - New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston