The Pasta House

Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

100 Alden Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortelloni Con Pollo$20.95
tortelloni filled with five cheeses, grilled chicken, house made alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
Create Your Own Pizza$9.95
Create your own pizza
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
Cheese Pizza$9.95
house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend
*Garlic Bread$4.00
baked ciabatta with garlic butter
Garden Salad$8.95
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
Zuppa Toscana
italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth
Fig Jam Pizza$13.95
garlic oil, prosciutto di parma, caramelized onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, fig jam, arugula
Tips Gorgonzola$23.95
grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Alden Road

Fairhaven MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
