The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

All the charm of a European bistro, nestled in a cozy East side neighborhood, The Pasta Tree Restaurant and Wine Bar has been a favorite of residents, downtown businesses and travelers for over 38 years!
Our chefs prepare fresh pastas, sauces, breads and desserts daily, earning us our reputation as Milwaukee's freshest and best Italian food!

1503 N Farwell Ave

Popular Items

Tomato Meat Sauce$17.00
A combination of ground beef and veal in our traditional Italian Tomato Basil Sauce
Three Cheese Tortelloni$22.00
Pecorino, Romano and Parmesan stuffed Torteloni served with your choice of Tomato Meat , Tomato Vegetable, Romano Cream or Francese Sauce
Fresh Basil Pesto Cream$17.00
Our Homemade Italian Sweet Basil Pesto made with garlic, toasted pine nuts, walnuts, Romano cheese, spinach and a touch of cream
Homemade Meat Lasagna$22.00
Delicate homemade egg pasta layered with our tomato meat sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
Scallop Artichoke Cream$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
Carbonara$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
Chicken Alfredo$22.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast with fresh mushrooms and Romano Cream
Roasted Asparagus$9.00
Roasted Asparagus with garlic lemon extra virgin olive oil parmesan
Fettuccini Alfredo$16.00
Freshly grated Romano cheese and heavy cream with cremini mushrooms
Location

1503 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
