Go
Toast

The Pastaria & Market

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave • $$

Avg 4 (709 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Parmesan cream sauce with house-made fettuccine pasta.
Tagliatelle Bolognese$17.00
Beef braised in tomato sauce, pecorino.
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Lightly breaded, baked with marinara, mozzarella and served on fettuccine tossed in garlic butter.
Garlic Bread$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
The Primadonna$23.00
Seared prawns with fettuccine sauteed in olive oil, garlic and crushed red pepper with wilted spinach, fresh mozzarella chunks & crispy pancetta.
Gnocchi Salsiccia$22.00
Pork sausage, creamy tomato sauce, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$19.00
Served with Aurora sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese & Ciabatta croutons.
Kale & Shave Fennel Salad$12.00
Green goddess, cannellini beans, chopped almonds, golden raisins
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos CA

Sunday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Épernay Bistro

No reviews yet

French Bistro

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

No reviews yet

For the safety of our guests and employees please wear a mask when entering. Hand sanitizer is provided at both entrances. We are wiping down the counter and touch screen after each guest however encourage ordering online ahead of time for takeout. Our employees are now required to wear masks.

Andale Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zona Rosa

No reviews yet

At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston