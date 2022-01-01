Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lorton
  • /
  • The Pate Wagon Food Truck -

The Pate Wagon Food Truck -

The Bada** Bistro on wheels

8538 Terminal Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Onion Grilled Cheese$12.95
T.P.W.'s 3 cheese blend of cheddar, provolone, and gruyere with caramelized onions on buttery griddled Texas toast.
Charcutable$14.95
The Pate Wagon's nostalgic mix of meats, cheeses and crackers. Chef's favorite snack.
Hot Mess$15.95
grilled bratwurst, smoked bbq pulled pork, fried cheese curds, griddled onions, smothered in T.P.W.'s duck gravy, on a hoagie roll
Currywurst$9.95
grilled bratwurst, griddled onions, T.P.W.'s spiced ketchup, on a steamed potato bun
El Jefe's Barbe-Cuban Pressed$14.95
pulled pork, spicy soppressata, capicola ham, pickles, beer mustard bbq, on a panini pressed hoagie roll
Bratwurst$9.95
grilled bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer mustard, on a steamed potato bun
Pulled pork$13.95
pecan wood smoked pork shoulder, T.P.W.'s tangy beer mustard bbq sauce, bread and butter pickles, on buttery griddled Texas toast
Chuck's Cold Cut Hoagie$14.95
Italian cold cuts hoagie. Prosciutto, capicola ham, soppresstta, provolone cheese,
lettuce, tomato, and a red wine vinaigrette, on a hoagie roll
French Fries$7.95
crispy and delicious
T.P.W. Poutine$12.95
crispy French fries , cheddar cheese curds, duck gravy, thyme
See full menu

Location

8538 Terminal Road

Lorton VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose N' Boar

No reviews yet

Food Truck, Catering, Dinner Parties, Weddings

Bella Vita Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Taqueria DC

No reviews yet

Our restaurant, La Taqueria DC started as a casual conversation between two old friends about better quality Mexican fare being brought to the Northern Virginia Washington DC area. Our founder, Freddy Vargas, and his hermano (close friend/brother) decided to combine their 40 + years of Mexican restaurant experience into a place like no other.
La Taqueria DC was founded on the relationship between delicious, old-family recipes and true Mexican / SoCal culinary culture.
All of our dishes are house - made, combining only the freshest ingredients utilizing Mexican culture.

DyFre's Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston