The Patio on Guerra

Fine steaks and seafood set in the ambiance of a building over 100 years old. A beautiful outdoor patio is also available for seating in either the covered area or open to the stars overhead. A private room is also available for special events or business meetings. It is fully equipped with an lcd projector, screen and dedicated internet. The Patio on Guerra, "An Entertainment Tradition Reborn" Thank you for coming!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

116 South 17th Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1193 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

116 South 17th Street

McAllen TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
