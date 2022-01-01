Go
Toast

The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn

Edmond's craft beer destination! 48 craft beers on draft, wine, whiskey, & cocktails. We also have a kitchen serving Yakitori style, Japanese food.

9 E Edwards St. • $

Avg 4.8 (992 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

9 E Edwards St.

Edmond OK

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NASHBIRD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fried Taco - Icehouse

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our one of a kind flavors! Local, family owned and operated small business.

Woodward Pizza Icehouse

No reviews yet

Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston