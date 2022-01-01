Go
The Patriots Grill

Come in and enjoy! Serving comfort food and Italian specialties. Join us Sunday for brunch.

1961 Bell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Parm$17.95
Nonas Meatballs and Spaghetti$15.99
Chicken Parm$15.99
Caprese$9.99
Tiramisu$7.95
Pesto Rubbed Salmon$18.99
Calamari$10.99
Braciole$20.25
See full menu

Location

1961 Bell Street

MONTGOMERY AL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

