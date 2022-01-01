The Patriots Grill
Come in and enjoy! Serving comfort food and Italian specialties. Join us Sunday for brunch.
1961 Bell Street
Popular Items
Location
1961 Bell Street
MONTGOMERY AL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Echelon Grill
We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment experience.
Hilltop Public House
We are a full service coffee shop and neighborhood gathering spot serving unique coffee drinks, New York bagels, and a full bar menu in a historic building in Montgomery's oldest neighborhood.