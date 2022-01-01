Go
Toast

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

We have created a unique Austin dining experience that features the best of modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist. Over the years, we have grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar restaurants, a full-service catering company, a venue space, and an airport unit. We are proud to offer a range of experiences from dinner and a cocktail at our restaurant on Burnet Road to a plated service wedding catering at one of Austin’s beloved venues.
Austin, let’s #getpeached.

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Trio$14.00
banh mi taco: vietnamese braised pork belly,
pickled daikon carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro,
bbq brisket taco: dry rubbed brisket, creamy
apple slaw, smoky roasted peach bbq,
cauliflower taco: arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut,
kewpie, watermelon radish
Margarita de Peached$11.00
8oz. habanero infused tequila, thai basil, cointreau, lime juice
JapaJam Burger$14.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
Kimchi Arancini Balls$8.00
aonori, wasabi & sriracha aioli
(contains shellfish)
Charred Brussels$9.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
Dan Dan Noodles$14.00
five spice pork, chili peanut sauce, cucumber
(contains peanuts)
#60 Fried Rice$14.00
chinese sausage (lap cheong), shiitakes, scrambled
egg, herbs, sweet tea pickeld red onions
(contains shellfish)
Lush Pork Belly Bowl$15.00
five spice pork belly, house kimchi,** pickled
daikon carrots, 45 minute egg, rice
**contains shellfish
Southern Fun$15.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice
noodles
(contains shellfish)
Asian Pear Miso Salad$9.00
baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear
kimchi, radish duo, herbs
See full menu

Location

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucy's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fonda San Miguel

No reviews yet

Fonda San Miguel opened in 1975. We specialize in traditional Mexican cuisine.

EL Tacorrido - Burnet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Flats

No reviews yet

Tacos on homemade tortillas, craft beer and cocktails. Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston