The Pearl Kitchen & Bar

Located in Old Town Bluffton, South Carolina, convenient to Hilton Head Island, The Pearl Kitchen and Bar brings a bright, fresh take on the dining experience.

55 calhoun street

Popular Items

SPINACH + SPRING$10.00
pears, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette
TRUFFLE FRIES$7.00
BROWN BRUSSELS + PROSCIUTTO$8.00
CALAMARI$12.00
wasabi aioli, red pepper remoulade
TEXAS REDFISH$34.00
chargrilled blackened redfish, whipped potatoes, jumbo lump crab, spinach, lemon creme
CHICKEN PICCATA$26.00
capers, tomatoes, bucatini, white wine, lemon, garlic butter
CARROT CAKE$12.00
cream cheese frosting
CEDAR PLANK SCOTTISH SALMON$30.00
rainbow fingerlings, balsamic brown butter, fresh arugula + crab salad, grand marnier pear + raisin confit
TRADITIONAL WEDGE$10.00
red onion, cherry tomatoes, house made bleu dressing, crumbled bacon
CRAB + SHRIMP PICCATA$30.00
garlic, butter, white wine, tomatoes, lemon, capers, bucatini
Location

55 calhoun street

bluffton SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
