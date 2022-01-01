Pearl Tavern

Go
Bringing Lee's Summit the freshest, most delicious seafood. We have an extensive selection to feed everyone's hunger - from fish to burgers and salad.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1672 Chipman • $$

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$24.95
Chilled Maine lobster, Tarragon mayo, Crispy onions on a Split-top bun
Mac N Cheese$24.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
(Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)
Blue Crab Dip$15.95
Cream cheese and Blue crab with crispy naan bread
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
Fish N Chips$21.95
fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce
Fried Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower$12.95
With Jalapeno Aioli and Malt Vinegar Aioli
Clam Chowder
Bacon and Potatoes with Westminster oyster crackers
Key Lime Pie Slice$9.95
Biscuits (Per Biscuit)$0.99
Crispy Shrimp Platter$22.95
Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1672 Chipman

Lee's Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill to-go!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0312

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Lenexa, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

