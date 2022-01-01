The Peasant's Pantry - 12856 Red Arrow Highway
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
12856 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer MI 49125
Gallery
Photos coming soon!