Go
Toast

The Peculiar Grill

Come in and enjoy!

7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken$8.00
Cauliflower Bites$8.00
andouille$8.00
Topped with crumbled bacon plus red beans and rice. Dressed with our House-made Spicy Remoulade.
Build Your Own Flatbread$12.00
red beans and rice$2.00
Buffalo Artichoke Dip Platter$7.00
Vegan Italian$8.00
Topped with grilled onions and peppers, plus shredded vegan mozzarella. Dressed with our classic tomato sauce.
Chicken Cajun$7.00
Topped with house-made, mustard based “Southern Slaw," grilled peppers, and onions. Dressed with our own Spicy Remoulade.
Side Salad$2.00
Saratoga Chips$2.00
See full menu

Location

7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1

Alexandria KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alexandria Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are a small town brewery with taproom. We are "brewed in Cincinnati tradition. Proudly made in Kentucky."

Sunset Beach Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the Sunset!!

Green Kayak Grille & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grove Park Grille

No reviews yet

Always Fresh, Local, form Scratch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston