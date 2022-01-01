Go
Wheelie's Refresher

Wheelie's Refresher is perched on the edge of the Globe in the town of Blowing Rock. These incredible views provide a special ambiance for our fantastic burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads and sweet treats. Our relaxed restaurant serves a variety of beverages, including wines, craft beers, and great cocktails. Catering and large groups please call. We are open for lunch and dinner daily for dine-in, takeaway and curbside pickup. Drop in to Wheelie’s to enjoy fun, food, and community with amazing views.

8960 Valley Blvd

No reviews yet
Location

Blowing Rock NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
