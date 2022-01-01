Wheelie's Refresher
Wheelie's Refresher is perched on the edge of the Globe in the town of Blowing Rock. These incredible views provide a special ambiance for our fantastic burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads and sweet treats. Our relaxed restaurant serves a variety of beverages, including wines, craft beers, and great cocktails. Catering and large groups please call. We are open for lunch and dinner daily for dine-in, takeaway and curbside pickup. Drop in to Wheelie’s to enjoy fun, food, and community with amazing views.
8960 Valley Blvd
Location
8960 Valley Blvd
Blowing Rock NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock
Come in and enjoy!!
Savannah's Oyster House
Come in and enjoy!
Café Violette
Relaxed French Fare in Blowing Rock
Hellbender Bed & Beverage
Modern Taste. Refined Comfort.