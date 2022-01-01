Go
The Penmar

Delicious food. Fun vibes. Gorgeous sunset.

1233 Rose Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
Fries$7.00
pinwheel fries served with ranch, aioli, and ranch
Kids Style Burger$6.00
single beef patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese
Cali-Citrus Grain Bowl$12.00
quinoa-wild rice, arugula, snap peas,citrus, veggies, pickled onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Side Guacamole$3.00
Location

1233 Rose Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
