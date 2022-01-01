Go
Toast

The Peoples Drug

Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

103 N. Alfred St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Peoples Burger$12.00
Ground beef, onion marmalade, People's Sauce, applewood bacon, arugula, smoked gouda, olive oil bun.
Veg Curry Meatballs$14.00
Impossible meatballs, coconut curry, fresno peppers, sauteed bell peppers, steamed rice.
Spy Chick Witch$12.00
Spicy chicken, cayenne paste, buttermilk ranch, bread and butter pickles, arugula, sesame seed brioche bun
Dinner Combo #1$35.00
House Cut Fries$5.50
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

103 N. Alfred St.

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chop Shop Taco

No reviews yet

Tacos and snacks ready to go!

Old Hat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Signature

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston