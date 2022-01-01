The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
7820 Cryden way
Popular Items
Location
7820 Cryden way
District Heights MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Uncaged Chefs
closed on Mondays
Trap tacos Tuesdays
Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, 11:00 AM- 7:00PM•
please call us if you have any questions
301-736-2727 during our hours of operations 11am - 8pm.
Jam Rock
Come in and enjoy!
Capitol Carryout
Wings, Waffles, & A Whole Lot More
Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II
Come in and enjoy!