Go
Toast

The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

7820 Cryden way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Combo$56.00
Crab Stuffed Salmon x Lamb chops w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli
Lamb Chop Meal$35.00
`Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Flow$6.00
Tropical Pineapple Lemonade
TPK Supreme$49.00
French Toast, eggs w/cheese , 3 lamb chops and your choice of protein & Hash
Wings & Fries$15.00
Chicken & Waffles$25.00
TPK Essentials$25.00
Snickerdoodle waffle or Fruity Pebble French Toast, Eggs and Hash, Your choice of protein.
Lamb Chop$8.00
Crab Stuffed Salmon$30.00
See full menu

Location

7820 Cryden way

District Heights MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Uncaged Chefs

No reviews yet

closed on Mondays
Trap tacos Tuesdays
Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, 11:00 AM- 7:00PM•
please call us if you have any questions
301-736-2727 during our hours of operations 11am - 8pm.

Jam Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitol Carryout

No reviews yet

Wings, Waffles, & A Whole Lot More

Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston