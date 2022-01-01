Go
Toast

The Perch

An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!

232 S Wall Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

232 S Wall Street

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charm Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings and senses with authentic Thai entrees at Charm Thai Cuisine.

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

No reviews yet

We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pedal Haus Brewery

No reviews yet

Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio and outside bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston