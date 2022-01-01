The Perfect Scoop
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
2020 Penrose Ave Ste A2 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2020 Penrose Ave Ste A2
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Philadium
Come in and enjoy!
DNS
Come in and enjoy!
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
Venu
Come on in and enjoy!