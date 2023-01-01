Go
  • Home
  • /
  • THE PERSIAN GRILL HOUSE - 110 BURNSIDE RD
A map showing the location of THE PERSIAN GRILL HOUSE - 110 BURNSIDE RDView gallery

THE PERSIAN GRILL HOUSE - 110 BURNSIDE RD

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

110 BURNSIDE RD

VICTORIA, CN V9A 1A2

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

110 BURNSIDE RD, VICTORIA CN V9A 1A2

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Heron Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
211 Lopez Road Lopez, WA 98261
View restaurantnext
Setsunai Noodle Bar - 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA
orange starNo Reviews
45 Eads Lane Lopez Village, WA 98261
View restaurantnext
The Orcas Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
18 Orcas Hill Rd. Orcas, WA 98280
View restaurantnext
Jig and Lure Fish Co. - Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
orange starNo Reviews
826 Boat Haven Drive Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
The Fish and Crab Shack
orange starNo Reviews
115 E. Railroad Ave Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar - 221 North Lincoln Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 North Lincoln Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

THE PERSIAN GRILL HOUSE - 110 BURNSIDE RD

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston