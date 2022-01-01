Go
The Philadelphia Tavern

Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.

9413 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
1⁄2 lb. burger grilled to order, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion – add bacon $1.50
Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved chicken with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$11.00
with sliced tomato, crispy bacon & american cheese on your choice of bread
Pizza Cheeseteak$15.00
our classic cheesesteak with grilled pepperoni, sautéed onions, marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
10 wings$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
Classic Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
4-Alarm Cheesesteak$15.00
our classic cheesesteak with pepperjack cheese, sautéed onions, diced jalapenos & sriracha aioli
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing
Mozzarella Sitcks$8.00
served with our homemade marinara
Location

9413 Main Street

Manassas VA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
