The Philadelphia Tavern
Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.
9413 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
9413 Main Street
Manassas VA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Battle Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Monza
Casual bar and restaurant in historic Old Town Manassas. Come in and enjoy!
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.