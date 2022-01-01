The Pickled Onion
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive
Estero, FL 33928
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive, Estero FL 33928
Nearby restaurants
Naples Flatbread
We started the flatbread craze back in 2009—with bold, sensual flavor combinations served on a house made crust and cooked to perfection in a fiery hearth oven. While flatbreads made us famous, we are so much more. The menu is dynamic—with items like Neapolitan pizza, gourmet baked pastas, ½ lb Prime Burgers, and mouth-watering mac and cheese, as well as signature entrees like boneless short ribs, award-winning Osso Bucco and Firecracker salmon. Oven-roasted wings, warm Panini’s, Wraps, overflowing salads and scrumptious desserts complete the seemingly endless list of options. Sharing the spotlight is a fine selection of over 30 wines available by the glass, a unique variety of craft beers and a full-service bar.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Brunch House & La Bamba
Come in and enjoy!
The Llama's House
Come in and enjoy!