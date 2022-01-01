Go
The Pig & Pint

Award-Winning Mississippi Barbecue

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

3139 N State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1366 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomato Tacos$7.99
Fried Green Tomatoes / Bacon / Flour Tortillas / Comeback Cole Slaw / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce
Grand Champion Sampler$44.99
A Full Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 4 sides / Texas Toast (2) / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Smoked Chicken Plate$13.99
Pulled Smoked Chicken / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Que Sampler$22.99
Choice of 3 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Smoked Sausage Plate$12.99
Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Smoked Wings
Pecan Wood Smoked Wings, House-Made Pickles, and Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing.
2 Meat Sampler (NEW ITEM)$17.99
Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Southern Vegetable Plate$11.99
Choice of 4 sides (yes, down here dessert is considered a side) / Texas Toast
Pitmaster Sampler$29.99
A Half Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Pulled Pork Plate$13.99
Pulled Pork / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3139 N State St

Jackson MS

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

