The Pig Pen Saloon - 1415 Lowell Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1415 Lowell Avenue, Park City UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Windy Ridge Cafe - 1250 Iron Horse Drive
No Reviews
1250 Iron Horse Drive Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant