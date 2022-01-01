The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
3242 Foster Ave
Popular Items
Location
3242 Foster Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fuisine
Chef John Creger's new restaurant Fuisine in Canton
The Chasseur
A casual American restaurant, we to have a upscale neighborhood restaurant feel with one of the best views of the city.
Shipyard Pub
Come in and enjoy!
El Bufalo
Come in and enjoy!