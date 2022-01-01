The Pigpen
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
106 Pershing • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 Pershing
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cerroni's Purple Garlic
Come on in and enjoy!
Bun and Barrel
Bun "N" Barrel is a Classic 1950 Diner Restaurant Specializes in Texas Style Barbecue, Burgers & Family Menu.
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM