Go
Toast

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

Order Beer and Cocktails TOGO when you arrive!!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1836 E 4th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'N' Cheese$16.50
Lobster Chimichanga$18.95
w/ Shrimp Sauce
Lobster Tacos$16.50
Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese
Caesar Salad$6.95
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
Fish 'N' Chips$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
Seafood Combo$17.95
Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw
Calamari Fritti$13.95
Lemon, Cocktail Sauce
Clam Chowder$4.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$15.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo on a French Roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1836 E 4th St

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VBURGER

No reviews yet

100% PLANT BASED LOVE

Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Coyote,

No reviews yet

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
Little Coyote

El Barrio Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston