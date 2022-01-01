Go
The Pilot House

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy beautiful views of the Sandwich Marina and Cape Cod Canal from anywhere in the restaurant. Offering dining inside the restaurant or outside on our lovely patio space.
Serving the freshest local seafood, steaks and more, with options for all.
We are not accepting reservations.

14 Gallo Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
Fish Taco$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage, lime aioli, corn tortillas. GF.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.00
Cup Clam Chowder$5.00
Crab Cake$10.00
Fresh crab cake made with jumbo crab meat, cajun remoulade sauce, spring greens
Stuffed Quahog$5.00
house-made stuffed local quahog, linguica, fresh herbs, red peppers
Nori Sushi Taco$17.99
Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells
Scallop Salad$15.00
Pan-seared scallops, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.
Fried Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Deep-fried & tossed in sweet chili sauce, topped with sambal aioli, toasted sesame seeds & pickled ginger
Ahi Tuna Tartare$13.00
Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls
Location

14 Gallo Road

Sandwich MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
