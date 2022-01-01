Go
The Pine Tavern

SALADS • STEAKS

151 Route 34 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$8.95
Served with French Fries
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.95
Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Garlic Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed with Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Sliced Chicken Breast
Fish Filet
Choose a Fish and Style
Garlic Bread$2.50
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
Tavern Burger$15.95
10 oz Grilled Fresh Ground Beef on a Toasted English Muffin; Served with Tavern Fries and Your Choice of Toppings
Apricot Argula Salad$18.95
Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Crushed Pistachios, Orange Segments, Dried Cranberries, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Apricot Vinaigrette
Guacamole and Chips$12.95
Made To Order and Served With Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
BLT Salad$16.95
Romaine Lettuce with Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheeses, Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pan Fried Chicken Breast
Fajitas Mixtas$24.95
Mixed Fajitas with Skirt Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Sautéed With Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes; Served with Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Shredded Cheeses, Sour Cream, Soft Warm Flour Tortillas and Rice
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

151 Route 34

Matawan NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
