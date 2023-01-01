The Pink Cow - 2452 2nd St
Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
2452 2nd St, Worden MT 59088
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
No Reviews
520 Hansen Lane Billings Heights, MT 59105
View restaurant