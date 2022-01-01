The Pink Door
The Pink Door is an independently owned (never cloned, never genetically modified) restaurant that has been quietly dedicated to fresh & local Italian food since 1981. Its seafood & produce driven menu has been the central theme throughout its wildly popular domain in Seattle's Pike Place Market.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1919 Post Alley • $$
1919 Post Alley
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
