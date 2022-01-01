Go
The Pink Door

The Pink Door is an independently owned (never cloned, never genetically modified) restaurant that has been quietly dedicated to fresh & local Italian food since 1981. Its seafood & produce driven menu has been the central theme throughout its wildly popular domain in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1919 Post Alley • $$

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)

Popular Items

Ciabatta Bread$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
Rigatoni and Meatballs$20.00
with marinara sauce
Family Bolognese • KIT$21.00
Choose size when ordering. You asked for it! So here it is: Our famous beef & pork BOLOGNESE Kit. Sauce is ready to heat up and fresh noodles are ready to cook in three minutes. Just to be reminded again, is a note of instructions from Jackie. She’s SO bossy.
Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Beef Short Ribs braised in Chianti w/ soft polenta (GF)
Beef Short Ribs • 3 Course Dinner$37.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza • (2nd Course) Beef Short Ribs braised in Chianti w/ soft polenta
• (3rd Course) Basil Cake layered with rhubarb jam ~ vanilla buttercream frosting
Risotto$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
Two of Mama's Meatballs$9.00
Our classic meatballs served with marinara sauce
Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake$60.00
Take and Bake (4 slices): This is our same famous Lasagna to take home and cook in your oven. Serves 4. • fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce (vegetarian).
Get ready and preheat oven to 350.
Spring Risotto • 3 Course Dinner$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF) • (3rd Course) Basil Cake layered with rhubarb jam ~ vanilla buttercream frosting
Lasagna • 3 Course Dinner$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Lasagna w/ fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce • (3rd Course) Apple Cinnamon Cake with Ginger Anglaise
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1919 Post Alley

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

