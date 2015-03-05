The Pink House - 193 Genoa Lane
Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
193 Genoa Lane, Genoa NV 89411
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juice eNVy - - 212 Elks Point Road, Suite 331 - Round Hill Village, NV 89448 - 775-305-8423
No Reviews
212 Elks Point Road Round Hill Village, NV 89448
View restaurant
Noel's Coffee and Apothecary - 31 Hwy 50 Ste 102
No Reviews
31 Hwy 50 Ste 102 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurant
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
No Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Flatstick - - Tahoe
3.5 • 15
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant