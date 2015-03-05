Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Pink House - 193 Genoa Lane

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

193 Genoa Lane

Genoa, NV 89411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

193 Genoa Lane, Genoa NV 89411

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice eNVy - - 212 Elks Point Road, Suite 331 - Round Hill Village, NV 89448 - 775-305-8423
orange starNo Reviews
212 Elks Point Road Round Hill Village, NV 89448
View restaurantnext
Lake Tahoe AleWOrX
orange starNo Reviews
31 US Hwy 50 Ste. 105 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurantnext
Noel's Coffee and Apothecary - 31 Hwy 50 Ste 102
orange starNo Reviews
31 Hwy 50 Ste 102 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurantnext
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Flatstick - - Tahoe
orange star3.5 • 15
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Maggie's - Desolation Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
933 Poplar street South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Genoa

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Pink House - 193 Genoa Lane

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston