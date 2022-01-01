The Pint
Come on in and enjoy!
9941 W Charelston Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9941 W Charelston Blvd
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Vintner Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
“Home of the Fresh Baked Pita Bread and Authentic Lebanese Cuisine”
Rustic House
Kitchen * TAPS * Gaming
HUMMUS
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.