The Pit Stop

Come in and enjoy!

7444 Seneca Road North

Popular Items

Kiddie Meal$6.99
Italian Sausage$5.75
Garbage Plate$10.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.19
Chicken Fingers$7.50
Medium 16 oz$5.00
Mozzarella Stix$5.75
Onion Rings$4.75
Fried Pickles$5.75
Cheeseburger$6.29
Location

7444 Seneca Road North

Hornell NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
